OCU Synod suspend Filaret’s activities and bans to perform consecrations

On February 4, 2020, the Holy Synod of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Orthodox Church of Ukraine) met at the Congregational Hall of the Kyiv Orthodox Theological Academy presided over by His Beatitude Metropolitan Epifaniy of Kyiv and All Ukraine.

All members of the Synod except Patriarch Emeritus Filaret, who was absent for no good reason, attended the meeting, according to the official website of the OCU.

After considering the present activities of the Honorable Patriarch Filaret and taking into account his special merits in relation to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, the Holy Synod once again stated that Patriarch Emeritus Filaret remains part of the episcopate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, however, he lost the canonical rights and responsibilities associated with the diocese governance.

Given his absence at six consecutive meetings of the Holy Synod, his groundless refusal to attend the Holy Synod despite a written invitation, it was decided to suspend the powers of Patriarch Emeritus Filaret as a member of the Holy Synod.

The Synod stated that Patriarch Emeritus Filaret, as bishop of peace, was imposed a canonical ban to perform any consecrations. The clergymen who are nominated as bishops in a non-standard way are not the bishops, and all those consecrated by them have no valid holy order (see rule 4 of the Second Ecumenical Council).

Patriarch Emeritus Filaret and his entourage were reminded of the call of the Council of Bishops to reconcile and end their isolation.